Trump team cancels ’nonsensical’ queer-focused services funded by taxpayer money, netizens say ‘it can help us pay debt’

The Trump administration recently clarified that they have cancelled several hundreds ‘nonsensical’ services that was funded taxpayers money. These services includes several transgender and queer focused services like - educating transgender and queer farmers on food justice and food equality, study of menstrural cycle of transgenger men, etc.

Defending the move, Brooke Rollins, US Secretary of Agriculture, said, I'm not even sure what that means but apparently the last administration wanted to put our taxpayer dollars towards that.

A clip from the meeting, where US President Donald Trump was also present, was shared by Elon Musk and it attracted mixed reaction from the netizens.

How netizens react to the news One said, “Now that you're cancelling services by the dozens, supposedly, what kind of services are you going to offer instead? The thing I miss least about living in the United States is the lack of social services.”

“I really wish you were the man we all fell in love with. This is not about party lines: this is about your incredible mind and everything you can truly accomplish in this world. You were born to be a great leader. But not like this. You’re hurting too many people”

“Did I just hear $600k contracts in Louisiana that studied the menstrual cycle of transgender men??” one questioned the policymakers and in a simlar note another said, “"Educating transgender & queer farmers on food justice & food equality…??”

Spending other peoples money and being immune to repercussions should be a crime, said one and another added, “money can help a lot of people get their debt paid!”

Trump orders removal of queer members from the military Since Trump took office there has been measures to limit transgender and queer rights inclunding removal of queer members from the military. A memo, released last month, says, “Within 30 days, the Pentagon must identify service members who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria, which is the medical term for the severe emotional distress caused by the misalignment between one’s gender identity and birth sex.”

