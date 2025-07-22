Trump team suspends Student Loan Forgiveness under IBR: What is it, and why has it been discontinued

The Department of Education has paused student loan forgiveness under the Income-Based Repayment plan while system updates occur. This plan is currently the only one without legal challenges, and forgiveness will resume once updates are completed.

Updated22 Jul 2025, 05:51 AM IST
Donald Trump administration has suspended forgiveness of student loans
Donald Trump administration has suspended forgiveness of student loans(AP)

The Department of Education has paused student loan forgiveness under the Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan. While IBR is one of several income-driven repayment options available to borrowers, it is currently the only one not facing any legal disputes or court-ordered blocks.

“Currently, IBR forgiveness is paused while our systems are updated,” announced the department in updated guidance on pending court challenges issued earlier this month. “IBR forgiveness will resume once those updates are completed.”

The department’s announcement corroborates previous statements by former education department officials. And it confirms what some borrowers who had reached the threshold for student loan forgiveness – but didn’t get a discharge – had already suspected. Here’s what we know, and what borrowers can do.

What is IBR and does it work?

The Income-Based Repayment (IBR) Plan is an income-driven repayment plan with monthly payments that are generally equal to 15 per cent of your discretionary income, divided by 12. The amount of payment you have to make is 10 per cent if you are a new borrower on or after July 1, 2014.

Why has it been discontinued?

The Trump administration did not provide a solid explanation on why the plan was suspended.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump team suspends Student Loan Forgiveness under IBR: What is it, and why has it been discontinued
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.