Trump teases lowering fentanyl-linked tariffs on China ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping, cites reason for big step

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he expected to lower fentanyl-related tariffs on China ahead of a meeting with leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.

"I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they're going to help us with the fentanyl situation," he told reporters on Air Force One after being asked about the tariffs.

"China's going to be working with US law enforcement on fentanyl," Trump said as he headed to South Korea on Wednesday, a day before he’s slated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump tariffs on China Trump had earlier announced plans to hike the levies on most Chinese goods by 100 percent on November 1. He said last week that on November 1, the tariff on China will rise to 157 percent, “a record-setting level. It's not sustainable for them.”

The US President accused China of using Venezuela as a transit point for fentanyl, evading US and Mexican port controls.

When asked if China is smuggling fentanyl into the US via Venezuela, Trump said, "They are doing that. But they are paying a 20 percent tariff right now because of fentanyl."

He said China loses $100 billion with the 20 percent tariff.

Trump-Xi meeting President Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea to push for a new trade deal with China. All eyes are on the crucial meeting, which will be held on October 30, on a regional summit in South Korea.

The leaders of the world’s two largest economies will seek to resolve their trade tensions. The meeting is expected to de-escalate the trade tensions that have rattled the global economy.

Trump confirmed on Tuesday, October 28, that he would be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, calling it a “fantastic” and “big” meeting that he said would “work out really well.”

“I will be meeting President Xi today...a very fantastic meeting...It's a big meeting. I think it's going to work out really well. It's going to be great for everybody,” Donald Trump said.

What to expect from Trump-Xi meeting The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Trump was considering a reduction that would cut the 20 percent tariff to 10 percent on Chinese goods over fentanyl.

According to Bloomberg, the tariff reduction would represent a substantial concession to Beijing, which is eager to reduce the tariff burden on goods it sends to the US.

Halving fentanyl tariffs would reduce the average tariff on most Chinese imports to around 45 percent — assuming Trump also holds off on other threatened tariffs, the report added.

Meanwhile, China is also expected to make a substantial soybean purchase, while the US will hold off on threatened export controls on software that would restrict Chinese access to a broad swath of technology.

The pair are also expected to agree to reduce shipping fees and approve the sale of the US operations of ByteDance Ltd.’s social video app TikTok to a consortium organized by the Trump administration.

US-China meeting in Malaysia Chinese and US officials reached a broad framework agreement over the weekend in Malaysia, setting the table for Xi and Trump to finalise a trade deal that would roll back many of the tariffs, fees, and export restrictions threatened or implemented in recent weeks.