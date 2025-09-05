Trump teases Zuckerberg about his ‘political career,’ gets instant rebuttal with ‘no': Watch

US President Donald Trump joked with Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a reporter asked the two about free speech concerns during a White House event with tech leaders.

The incident happened after Trump hosted a dinner with tech leaders and CEOs at the White House Thursday evening.

During the dinner, a reporter asked Zuckerberg if he was concerned at all about the state of free speech in Britain.

“This is the beginning of your political career,” Trump told Zuckerberg in response to the reporter’s question.

“No it’s not,” Zuckerberg retorted. The president then went on to answer the reporters question.

According to CNN, Mark Zuckerberg had joked with President Donald Trump in a hot mic moment that he “wasn’t ready” to answer a question from reporters.

“Sorry, I wasn’t ready,” Zuckerberg said before trailing off, as reporters exited the dinner Trump hosted with tech leaders at the White House.

The president then leaned towards the Meta CEO and laughed before repeating the comment to First Lady Melania Trump, who was seated on his other side, the report added.

A reporter asked Trump, "President, you'll be heading to the UK in a few weeks. Yesterday, Nigel Farage was on Capitol Hill, right, talking a lot about pushing back on censorship online, was asking politicians like yourself, some of the people in this room, to really push back on that."

"How concerning is that to you?," the reporter said, turning to Zuckerberg – "if you don't mind answering, how concerning is that to you? It's the lack of freedom of speech online in the UK."

Trump responded to the question saying, "He's [Zuckerberg] looking at me and saying how the hell…he's saying how did I get that question?"

The US President when on to answer the question, saying, “I will just say that in terms of the UK, strange things are happening over there. They are cracking down surprisingly so and I have spoken to the prime minister. Let's see what happens.”

President Donald Trump hosted a high-powered group of tech executives at the White House on Thursday as he showcased research on artificial intelligence and boasted of investments that companies are making around the United States.