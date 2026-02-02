Trump tells DHS to stay out of protests in Democratic cities unless they ‘ask for help’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (February 1) warned that federal authorities would not intervene in protests or unrest in Democratic-run cities unless local governments formally request assistance, while pledging a forceful response to protect federal property.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had instructed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to ensure that federal agencies act aggressively when federal buildings are targeted.

“Under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help,” Trump wrote.

Trump said federal authorities would, however, take decisive action to defend courthouses, federal buildings and other government assets.

“We will, however, guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists,” he said.

He added that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the US Border Patrol had been instructed to be “very forceful” in protecting federal government property.

“There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers… and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles,” Trump warned, adding that violators would face “equal, or more, consequence.”

Trump cited an incident in Eugene, Oregon, where he said protesters broke into a federal building and caused significant damage.

“Last night in Eugene, Oregon, these criminals broke into a Federal Building, and did great damage… Local Police did nothing in order to stop it. We will not let that happen anymore!” he wrote.

The president said protecting state and local property remained the responsibility of governors and mayors, while federal authorities would act as a backup.

“You must protect your own State and Local Property… It is your obligation to also protect our Federal Property,” Trump said.

He warned that if local governments are unable to control unrest, federal forces would step in — but only after a formal request.

“Let us know when you are ready, and we will be there — But, before we do so, you must use the word, ‘PLEASE,’” Trump wrote.

Trump also raised the possibility of deploying the military if necessary.

“ICE, Border Patrol or, if necessary, our Military, will be extremely powerful and tough in the protection of our Federal Property,” he said.

The remarks come amid weeks of protests and unrest following the deployment of thousands of federal immigration officers to Minnesota, which has led to confrontations between agents and demonstrators in Minneapolis and other cities.

Trump defended the approach as central to his presidency.

“I was elected on a Policy of Border Control, National Security, and LAW AND ORDER — That’s what America wants, and that’s what America is getting!” he wrote.

Local officials in several Democratic-led cities have previously disputed Trump’s claims that federal intervention is necessary, arguing that such deployments escalate tensions rather than restore order.

Minnesota protests and federal deployment The statement follows weeks of unrest triggered by a large deployment of Border Patrol and ICE agents to Minnesota, and the fatal shootings of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by federal agents who said they were responding to threats.

Thousands of protesters marched in Minneapolis and other cities on Friday, demanding the withdrawal of federal immigration agencies from the state. Activists have also attempted to track and monitor immigration enforcement activity in local communities.

The Trump administration has deployed around 3,000 federal officers to the Minneapolis area as part of an immigration crackdown, leading to repeated confrontations between agents and demonstrators.

Local leaders push back Minnesota officials have urged the administration to end the federal operation, arguing it has escalated tensions. A federal judge on January 31 rejected a request from state officials, including Attorney General Keith Ellison, to issue a preliminary injunction that would have halted the deployment.

Also Read | Democrat Rehmet defeats Republican Wambsganss in Texas state Senate runoff