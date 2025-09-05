Trump tells European leaders ‘stop buying Russian oil’ after India's 50% tariff

US President Donald Trump reportedly pressured European leaders on Thursday to not buy Russian oil as, he said, it helps Moscow fund its war against Ukraine.

A White House official told Reuters that Trump joined a call of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries, led by French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting was held in Paris on security guarantees for Kyiv amid talk of a peace deal with Russia.

"President Macron and European leaders called President Trump into their ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting. President Trump emphasised that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war - as Russia received 1.1 billion euros in fuel sales from the EU in one year," the official was quoted as saying.

Trump also said in the call that "European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts," the official said.

The White House official said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were among the leaders on the call.

President Trump questioned their seriousness while they continue to fuel Russia's economy and war." The president made clear that this is not his war, and the Europeans must step up as well," the official said.

The official gave no details on the discussion around security guarantees, but Trump has previously expressed support for Ukraine without making a specific pledge.

Trump's statement came after he imposed 50% tariff on India, penalising the country for trading with Russia in arms and oil.

EU to phase out imports of Russian oil According to Reuters, the European Commission proposed legislation to phase out EU imports of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028.

Meanwhile, Brussels sought to sever its decades-old energy relations with Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Most European countries stopped importing Russian crude in 2022 and Russian fuel in 2023.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to crude imports by Hungary and Slovakia, which have continued, or imports of fuel made from Russian crude that is refined in third countries, such as India.

The US president continues to press Europeans to absorb more of the burden for their defense and is reluctant to commit more American support to a war that he wants to end.

Meanwhile, Macron said on Thursday that 26 nations have pledged to provide Ukraine the postwar support of an international force on land, sea, and in the air.

Trump tariffs Trump has warned he could impose sanctions on countries that buy oil from Russia, but did not impose direct tariffs on Moscow when he announced broad tariffs on dozens of countries in April.

President Trump has withheld new sanctions on Russia and China, a top Russian oil buyer. But he has ramped up tariffs on US imports from India, another top Russian energy consumer.

Trump shrugged off talks this week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but also said the leaders might be conspiring against the US.