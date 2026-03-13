Trump tells G7 leaders Iran is 'about to surrender'; 24 hours later, Iran's new supreme leader says...: Report

US President Donald Trump reportedly told G7 leaders during a meeting on Wednesday that Iran is “about to surrender”. But, 24 hours later, Iran's new Supreme Leader said in his first public statement that Iran will keep fighting and will take revenge for the ongoing US and Israeli attacks.

‘I got rid of a cancer…’ Sources told Axios that Trump boasted about the results of Operation Epic Fury on the G7 call Wednesday morning.

He reportedly told allies, “I got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all.”

While claiming Iran was about to surrender, Trump also suggested there were no officials left alive in Tehran with the power to make that decision, the report stated.

"Nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one that can announce surrender," Trump said, according to two officials briefed on the call.

G7 leaders told Trump to end war G7 leaders held a call amid concerns over the growing economic fallout of the US-Israel's war in Iran.

Sources told Axios that all of the other leaders urged Trump to end the war quickly, stressing that the Strait of Hormuz must be secured as soon as possible.

Trump reportedly said the Hormuz situation is improving and that commercial ships should resume operations in the area, an official briefed on the call said. At least two tankers were set ablaze off the coast of Iraq that night.

Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei vows to fight Almost 24 hours after Trump's call with G7 leaders, Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement, saying that attacks on US bases in the region would continue.

According to Al Jazeera, Press TV attributed the statement to Khamenei on Thursday this week and claimed that Khamenei called for national unity and said the vital global artery of the Strait of Hormuz would continue to be closed to pressure Iran’s enemies.

Armed groups in Yemen “will also do the job”, the supreme leader said, adding that other armed groups in Iraq also “want to help” the Islamic revolution, Al Jazeera reported.

Mojtaba Khamenei took over as Iran's Supreme Leader after his father Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 37 years, was killed due to the US-Israeli strikes in Tehran on February 28.

Donald Trump says 'unconditional surrender' is when Iran... President Trump said in the first week of March that his demand for Iran's "unconditional surrender" could mean the complete destruction of the regime's military capabilities.

He told Axios in a phone interview, “Unconditional surrender could be that [the Iranians] announce it. But it could also be when they can't fight any longer because they don't have anyone or anything to fight with.”

His statement came after he ruled out any deal with Iran. In a post on TRUTH social media earlier, he called for Iran's "unconditional surrender" saying, “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Trump had also suggested appointment of "great and acceptable leaders" in Iran and pledged that the US and its allies would help rebuild the country and make it prosperous after the war.

"After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before," Trump had posted on social media.

The US President said, "IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

