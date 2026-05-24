Trump tells Netanyahu no Iran deal without dismantling nuclear programme: Report

US President Donald Trump has assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington will maintain a hardline stance in negotiations with Iran, insisting on the dismantling of Tehran’s nuclear programme as a condition for any final agreement, AFP cited a senior Israeli official.

The official reportedly said Trump conveyed his position during a conversation with Netanyahu on Saturday night.

"President Trump made clear that he will remain steadfast in the negotiations regarding his longstanding demand for the dismantlement of Iran's nuclear programme and the removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and that he will not sign a final agreement absent these conditions," the official said, referring to a conversation between the two leaders on Saturday night.

The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities and growing regional tensions involving Israel, Iran and the United States.

Israel has consistently opposed any agreement that would allow Iran to retain uranium enrichment capabilities, arguing that Tehran could use the programme to eventually develop nuclear weapons. Iran, however, maintains that its nuclear activities are for peaceful civilian purposes.

Netanyahu stresses Israel’s freedom to act During the conversation, Netanyahu reportedly stressed that Israel would continue acting militarily against perceived threats across the region, including in Lebanon.

“In last night's conversation with President Trump, the Prime Minister emphasized that Israel will maintain freedom of action against threats in all arenas, including Lebanon, and President Trump reiterated and supported this principle,” an Israeli political source told Reuters.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon despite an April 17 ceasefire. Lebanese state media reported Israeli strikes in the country’s south on Saturday, while Lebanon’s military said one strike hit an army barracks and wounded a soldier.

Lebanon’s civil defence agency also said an Israeli strike destroyed its regional facility in Nabatieh on Sunday.

Emerging US-Iran agreement raises hopes Expectations of a diplomatic breakthrough increased after Trump said Washington and Tehran had “largely negotiated” a memorandum of understanding on a peace arrangement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route disrupted since the outbreak of the US-Israel conflict with Iran in February.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking during a visit to India, suggested that a deal could be close.

“I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” Rubio told reporters.

Trump says Iran peace agreement largely negotiated, Strait of Hormuz to reopen US President Donald Trump said a major agreement involving the United States, Iran and several Middle Eastern nations has been “largely negotiated,” signalling a possible breakthrough in efforts to ease months of regional tensions and conflict.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said he held discussions from the Oval Office with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain regarding what he described as a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE” involving the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Trump says final details still under discussion Trump said the agreement was nearing completion but still required final approval and discussions among participating countries.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed,” Trump wrote.

He added that discussions were continuing over the “final aspects and details” of the arrangement and said an official announcement would come soon.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” he said.

Strait of Hormuz to reopen One of the most significant elements of the proposed agreement, according to Trump, would be the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route that has faced major disruption during the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

“In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” Trump stated.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors, with a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through the narrow waterway.

According to Iran’s Fars news agency, the draft agreement would include commitments by the US and its allies not to attack Iran or its regional partners, while Tehran would pledge not to launch preemptive attacks.

The report also said sanctions on Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical sectors could be temporarily eased during negotiations, allowing Tehran to resume exports more freely.

Iran warns against renewed conflict Despite diplomatic progress, Iranian officials warned that Tehran remained prepared for renewed confrontation if hostilities resumed.

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned Washington against restarting the conflict.

“Our armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the ceasefire period in such a way that if Trump commits another act of folly and restarts the war, it will certainly be more crushing and bitter for the United States than on the first day of the war,” Ghalibaf said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meanwhile said Tehran remained willing to assure the international community that it was not seeking nuclear weapons.