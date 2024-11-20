Trump tests the Constitution’s limits
No wonder President-elect Trump demanded that his own party let him make recess appointments. It would allow his more unpopular Cabinet nominees, including the shockingly unfit Matt Gaetz, to bypass the normal Senate confirmation process.
