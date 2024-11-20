Trump tests the Constitution’s limits

In the military as elsewhere, the president-elect wants officials who are loyal to him personally. While that might be relevant for a family business, it’s wildly inappropriate for the U.S. government. Every official’s first loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law—a principle that limits the means a president can legitimately use to achieve his goals. Mr. Trump appears poised to sidestep the Constitution, and we’ll soon find out whether the other branches of government are prepared to go along with him.