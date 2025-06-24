Trump thanks Iran for ‘early notice’ before attack on US base in Qatar, later announces ceasefire in Iran-Israel war

President Donald Trump thanked Iran for providing the US and its allies with advance warning of Monday’s retaliatory missile strike targeting a key American military base in Qatar. Hours later, he announced a “complete and total ” ceasefire in Israel-Iran conflict.

Advertisement

Trump stated Tehran’s retaliation for the US strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites had "gotten it all out of their system" and that the incident could pave the way for a de-escalation in the ongoing situation between Israel and Iran.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," Trump said.

Iran carried out missile attacks at the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American base in West Asia. Qatar stated it “successfully intercepted” the missiles and that there were no casualties. This came after US struck Iran's three nuclear facilities on Saturday night under “Operation Midnight Hammer”.

Advertisement

‘Official end’ to Israel-Iran war However, Trump soon issued a statement of peace, saying, both countries have “wound down and completed their in progress, final missions”. He mentioned it would bring an “Official END” to the war.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Advertisement

In Israel, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people and injuries to more than 1,000. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on Iran have reportedly killed at least 974 people and injured 3,458 others, according to the Washington-based organisation Human Rights Activists, AP reported.