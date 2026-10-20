Trump thanks ‘legendary’ friend Elon Musk for pledging SpaceX shares to every American child through Trump Accounts

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) thanked billionaire Elon Musk after Musk announced plans to donate shares in his company SpaceX to millions of American children through the Trump administration’s flagship "Trump Accounts" initiative.

In a social media post, Trump wrote, "A BIG THANK YOU to our legendary friend, ElonMusk, for his incredible generosity in giving SpaceX Stock to millions of American children through TRUMP ACCOUNTS! This is exactly what was envisioned when we created TRUMP ACCOUNTS — bringing together the GREAT PRIVATE SECTOR, Elon and so many more, to invest in our children, by far our greatest and most important asset, and give every American Child a piece of the American Dream."

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Elon Musk pledge to give American children? ⌵ Musk said he plans to give one SpaceX share to every child in America next year, describing it as the first of many such contributions. 2 Will Musk’s SpaceX shares be distributed through Trump Accounts? ⌵ Bloomberg reported that Musk agreed to distribute the shares through the Trump Accounts initiative. The exact distribution structure has not been disclosed. 3 Who is eligible for a Trump Account, and is Musk’s share distribution process confirmed? ⌵ The article says every American child under 18 with a valid Social Security number has a Trump Account. However, the specific eligibility and transfer process for Musk’s shares remain unclear. 4 How much could Musk’s SpaceX share donation be worth? ⌵ Estimates put the proposed donation at roughly $10.5 billion to $10.7 billion, based on about 72–73 million US children and a SpaceX share price of $146.03. 5 What are Trump Accounts, and how can they receive private donations? ⌵ Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children under 18. Families, government programmes and private donors can contribute funds or equities, which remain invested until recipients reach adulthood.

Musk commits shares to American children: What we know His remarks came after SpaceX founder Musk wrote in a post on X, “Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many.”

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According to Bloomberg, Musk has agreed to distribute the stock through the Trump Accounts initiative, though he has not disclosed how the donation would be structured. Citing a source, the report said he decided to proceed after the White House announced the creation of tens of millions of accounts through automatic enrolment. Earlier this month, the White House said every American child under 18 with a valid Social Security number now has a Trump Account.

Estimates from the US Census Bureau show that the US has around 72 million children, which would make Musk’s donation worth about $10.7 billion at the current share price.

Musk joins the list of high-profile Trump Accounts backers The SpaceX founder’s planned donation adds another high-profile name to the list of Trump Accounts backers. Billionaires including Michael and Susan Dell and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio have previously pledged funds.

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The announcement comes nearly three months after the US president said in July that he expected Musk to contribute to the Trump Accounts programme. Around the same time, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell announced that she and her husband had gifted SpaceX stock to Trump Accounts for more than 2 million children in the US.

What are Trump Accounts? According to the official website, Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children under the age of 18.

Also Read | SpaceX boss Elon Musk to give one share to every US child

Established through a tax and spending bill that Trump signed last year, the programme provides $1,000 each to eligible American children born between 2025 and 2028. It allows families, government programmes and private-sector donors to contribute funds and equities directly to eligible children’s accounts. The aim is to give children under 18 an early financial foundation and a stake in the country’s enterprise.

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Under the programme, money in eligible accounts stays invested until recipients reach adulthood, giving it the potential to grow over time. Since opening on 4 July, the accounts have received more than $4.5 billion, including $2.6 billion in philanthropic contributions, $1.3 billion in initial $1,000 seed contributions and over $600 million from relatives and friends. According to reports, the accounts are expected to receive further contributions soon.

Family and friends can contribute up to $5,000 a year to each child’s account. Employers may provide up to $2,500 annually, which counts towards that limit. Eligible children can also receive philanthropic contributions, while more than 70 companies have pledged to set up workplace contribution programmes.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.