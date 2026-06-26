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Trump threatens 100% tariff on any country that imposes digital services tax

Trump said that the new tariff would supersede any trade deals with the US.

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Updated26 Jun 2026, 10:12 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump speaks during a Rose Garden Club dinner with American farmers at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Rose Garden Club dinner with American farmers at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
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US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose a 100% tariff on any country that imposes a tax on digital services provided by US companies.

In a social media post, Trump took aim at European countries, he said, that are discussing the “imminent” implementation of taxes on American companies.

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“Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

He added that the new tax would supersede any previously negotiated trade deals. Trump said the penalty would apply to any country that moves forward with such a tax, but he singled out European nations in his post.

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