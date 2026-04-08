Trump threatens 50% tariffs on nations supplying weapons to Iran

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said nations that are supplying weapons to Iran will be tariffed immediately at 50% on all goods.
In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said: “Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”
The development comes hours after the announcement of a two weeks ceasefire in the West Asia conflict with Iran. Tehran has agreed to temporarily reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.
Trump also said in a separate post that his administration is "talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran".
President Trump declared on Wednesday that Washington plans to insist on a complete halt to uranium enrichment within Iran, while concurrently launching negotiations centered on the easing of sanctions and lowering of tariffs.
The President described the newly established ceasefire agreement as the beginning of a "very productive regime change" regarding the Islamic Republic.
He asserted that the United States stands ready to "work closely with Iran" in the wake of recent conflicts.
"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear "Dust." It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to," he said.
He additionally proposed that the groundwork for a broader global diplomatic resolution has now successfully been laid.
Focusing on the nuclear situation specifically, Trump outlined the government's fundamental policy goals.
"There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear 'dust'," he asserted, in an apparent reference to the remains of the nation's nuclear framework.
The President stressed that Iranian nuclear centers are presently being monitored via "exacting satellite surveillance" to guarantee total cooperation.
He observed that "nothing has been touched from the date of attack," suggesting that the US remains highly alert regarding the physical status and security of these locations.
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