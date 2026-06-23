Trump threatens lawsuit against ABC News for reflecting pool coverage, claims Biden admin wanted to spend $100 million

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) slammed and threatened a lawsuit against ABC News for its coverage of vandalism incidents at the Reflecting Pool in Washington.
Trump made these remarks in a Truth Social post and wrote, "In describing the Vandalism that took place at the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., ABC FAKE NEWS, one of the worst in the business, even paying me $16,000,000 for past bad and inaccurate reporting, failed to report that their close “friends,” Dumocrats Obama and Biden, spent over 100 Million Dollars on the Reflecting Pool, and it never worked."
Slamming former President Joe Biden and "Dumocrats" further, he wrote, "In fact, it was rarely open due to leaks and “stench.” They wanted to spend 300 to 400 Million Dollars, but just let it ROT. I spent approximately 16 Million Dollars, and it came out great, except for the Vandalism, which we are now fixing. It was also a much bigger job than originally envisioned, including the outer areas and sidewalks."
The US President further wrote that his administration is preparing lawsuits against ABC News for its false reporting and added, "I like their money, which will be given to the US Treasury."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.