Trump threatens to 'blow up' ally Oman for siding with Iran, says ‘will have to behave like everybody else’

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, May 27, threatened to attack US ally Oman if it sides with Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz as talks to strike a peace deal continues.

When asked if he would accept a deal to allow Iran and the Gulf state to control the crucial waterway, Donald Trump said that Oman must “behave like everybody else” or he would “blow them up.”

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The United States president said, “No, the strait is going to be open to everybody. It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up."

“They understand that, they'll be fine,” he said.

He, however, did not explain the steps the US would take to allow a free passage for the vessels.

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Oman is a key US ally which has tried to mediate the Middle East war and has itself come under attack from Tehran. But it is likely that Donald Trump meant every single word of it since the US State Department later posted a clip and transcript of Trump's comments about Oman, without any correction or clarification.

Meanwhile, as the American and Iranian delegations continue to negotiate the peace deal points, Donald Trump said he was not yet satisfied with Iran's offers to make a deal. This came after the Iranian state television reported details of what it claimed was a draft agreement.

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Speaking at a cabinet meeting in the White House, Trump added that he was in no rush to reach an accord to end the Middle East war, despite saying at the weekend that one was close.

“Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be,” Trump said.

“Either that or we'll have to just finish the job,” he said, referring to threats to resume the military operations that the United States and Israel launched on February 28 and paused in April.

Iranian state TV said earlier Wednesday that a draft outline of a memorandum of understanding with Washington included a commitment to lift the naval blockade on Iran, restore traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and withdraw US forces from the Gulf.

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The White House called the report a “complete fabrication.”

(With agency inputs)