Trump threatens to impose Insurrection Act amid Minnesota protests – what is the law about, how was it used?

US President Donald Trump has warned on Thursday, 15 January, that he would impose the Insurrection Act if people in Minnesota fail to comply with the law and attack federal agents.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Tensions escalated in the region, where demonstrators condemned the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good last week. The Trump administration had intensified immigration enforcement in the city and deployed thousands of agents to arrest people.

A Venezuelan man was shot and injured by a federal immigration agent on Wednesday, authorities said, Wall Street Journal reported. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the officer shot the man in the leg after he tried to escape, it added.

Here's what Trump's threatened Insurrection Act means – The Insurrection Act of 1807 authorises the president to deploy the military for civilian law enforcement in the US under a specific set of circumstances, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Federal military forces are typically not authorised to carry out civilian law enforcement duties against US citizens, except in times of emergency. The law authorises troops to engage in domestic law enforcement actions like making arrests and conducting searches, which they are normally restricted from performing, the Guardian reported.

The law serves as an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act, which generally imposes strict limitations on the use of federal forces within the country. Any invocation of the Insurrection Act would likely encounter legal challenges, according to a report by Harvard Kennedy School (HBS).

Trump and the Insurrection Act President Trump reportedly threatened to impose the Insurrection Act twice, first during the 2020 George Floyd protests in his initial term, and again in 2025 amidst the ICE protests in Los Angeles. On both occasions, he was persuaded not to proceed, the report said. Trump's most recent comes after a recent ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

