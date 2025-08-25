Trump threatens to send troops into Baltimore to clean up crime: ‘If Wes Moore needs help like LA…’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned he may send federal troops to Baltimore, intensifying his standoff with Maryland Governor Wes Moore after the Democrat invited him to join a "safety walk" in the city.

"If Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the 'troops,' which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime," Trump wrote on social media.

The comments represent the latest flashpoint in the president's push to send National Guard troops into Democrat-run cities under the banner of a crime crackdown.

The use of military personnel for domestic law enforcement has drawn fierce backlash from Democrats. One governor described it as an “abuse of power”.

Moore said he invited Trump to Maryland “because he seems to enjoy living in this blissful ignorance" about improving crime rates in Baltimore. After a spike during the pandemic that matched nationwide trends, Baltimore's violent crime rate has fallen. The 200 homicides reported last year were down 24% from the prior year and 42% since 2021, according to city data. Between 2023 and 2024, overall violent crime was down nearly 8% and property crimes down 20%, AP reported.

“The president is spending all of his time talking about me,” Moore said on CBS's “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I'm spending my time talking about the people I serve.”

Trump is “spouting off a bunch of lies about public safety in Maryland,” Moore said in a fundraising email, as reported by AP.

In Washington, as Trump increases the presence of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement, scattered protests emerged across the city over the weekend, while some typically busy areas became unusually quiet. In heavily populated neighbourhoods, residents passed by small groups of guardsmen who mostly kept to themselves.

Meanwhile, videos showing arrests and detainments circulated on social media. Trump has identified Chicago and New York as likely next locations for similar actions, prompting strong resistance from Democratic officials in both states.

According to The Washington Post, the Pentagon has been planning an operation in Chicago for weeks, which could involve both National Guard and active-duty military forces.