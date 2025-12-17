Trump to address nation from White House on Wednesday night, says, ‘the best is yet to come’

US President Donald Trump will deliver a nationally televised address from the White House on Wednesday night (December 17), with the speech scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Trump has not disclosed the topic of the address, raising speculation about its focus as he nears the one-year mark of his second administration.

Announcement on Truth Social The President teased the address in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” Trump wrote.

Timing amid second-term milestone The address comes as Trump approaches one year in office since beginning his second term, a period marked by major policy shifts and heightened political debate. The White House has not indicated whether the speech will outline legislative priorities, address national security, or focus on the administration’s achievements.

Previous national address Trump last delivered a formal address to the nation in November, following a shooting in Washington, DC, in which two members of the West Virginia National Guard were wounded.