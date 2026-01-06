Trump to be impeached? US President a ‘total failure,’ say Democrats on Venezuela strikes, Maduro's capture

The call to impeach US President Donald Trump grew among Democrats and on social media after the US launched "large-scale" attack against Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife over the weekend.

Many Democrats called Trump's “invasion” of Venezuela a “lawless act” since there was no authrorisation from the US Congress.

Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez took to X to condemn Trump's actions and said, “Many Americans woke up to a sick sense of deja vu. Under the guise of liberty, an administration of warmongers has lied to justify an invasion and is dragging us into an illegal, endless war so they can extract resources and expand their wealth.”

"We must pass Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s War Powers Resolution that asserts Congress' authorities, and Trump must be impeached," she wrote on X.

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota had earlier introduced a War Powers Resolution to block Trump from taking military action in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Goldman compared the US' action with that of Russia. He said, “In Putin’s Russia, the oligarchs and oil executives make decisions with the dictator, not the legislature. ”

"That is exactly what Donald Trump did with Venezuela. Congress has the SOLE power to declare war. Trump must be held accountable," he added.

Rep. April McClain Delaney also criticised Trump for an "explicit violation of the Constitution" and said the Congress must "begin impeachment proceedings to stop this Administration’s lawlessness."

She said, "This weekend, President Trump attacked Venezuela without Congressional authorization and claimed authority to 'run' the country—an explicit violation of the Constitution. This follows a pattern of unlawful actions that undermine our national security and democratic stability, each of which is impeachable on its own."

"I took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Congress must now act as a co-equal branch of government and begin impeachment proceedings to stop this Administration’s lawlessness," Delaney added.

Meanwhile, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) called for Wiener impeachment "for his illegal invasion and coup in Venezuela." He said Trump "cares nothing for the human or economic cost of conquering another country — he cares only about enriching his billionaire donors.”

Scott further slammed Trump, calling him a “total failure.” He wrote in a statement, “Trump has no legal authority to invade Venezuela, given lack of authorization by Congress. This lawless act is yet another impeachable offense by this thug President.”

Trump officials' briefing to top lawmakers on Venezuela Top officials from President Donald Trump's administration briefed congressional leaders on the US government’s plans for the future of Venezuela in a Monday evening meeting on Capitol Hill.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials discussed Venezuela with House and Senate leadership, as well as top members of the intelligence committees and national security committees.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said after receiving the briefing he does not expect the United States to deploy troops to Venezuela, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the session “posed far more questions than it answered,” the Associated Press reported.