Trump to deliver national address on Thursday amid intensifying US-Iran conflict over Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime address to the nation on Thursday evening, the White House announced, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate following new US measures targeting Iran.

"President Donald J. Trump will be speaking to the nation this Thursday, July 16th, at 9PM EST," The White House wrote on X.

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Trump announced the speech in a post on Truth Social but did not disclose its subject.

"President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern (0100 GMT Friday). Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

The White House did not provide additional details about the planned address.

Speech comes after major Iran announcement The announcement comes just hours after Trump declared that the United States would reimpose a naval blockade on Iran and introduce a 20% fee on cargo transported through the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant escalation in US pressure on Tehran.

The move has intensified concerns over global energy supplies and security in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes.

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Escalating conflict with Tehran The upcoming address comes amid renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, with both countries exchanging military actions and competing claims over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest US measures represent another step in the rapidly evolving confrontation, which has unsettled global markets and raised fears of wider regional instability.

First major national address since April Thursday's speech will be Trump's first major televised address to the nation since April 1, when he delivered a nationally televised speech explaining the administration's military campaign against Iran following the start of the US-Israeli offensive.

Trump reimposes Iran naval blockade Trump on Monday announced the reimposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports and unveiled plans to levy a 20% fee on cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a swift response from Tehran, which insisted it—not Washington—is the rightful guardian of the strategic waterway.

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The latest moves mark a sharp escalation in US-Iran tensions, with both sides exchanging military strikes and competing claims over control of one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

Trump announces Iranian blockade, 20% cargo fee In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that the United States would become the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait" and would charge vessels for providing maritime security.

"The United States will be known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,'" Trump wrote.

He added that Washington would "be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security."

Trump said the renewed blockade would once again target Iranian ports while allowing vessels from other countries to transit the strait.

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The US military confirmed the blockade would take effect at 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

Iran mocks US toll proposal Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Trump's proposal, saying Tehran has always safeguarded the Strait of Hormuz and would continue doing so.

"Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service," Araghchi wrote on X.

He added that Iran would charge a "fair" rate for transit.

"20% is of course too much," he said.

Iranian military officials also rejected any US role in managing the strategic waterway.

A spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command said Tehran "under no circumstances will allow the United States to interfere in the management" of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Military exchanges intensify The competing claims over the strait coincided with the heaviest exchange of attacks since the April ceasefire.

The US military said it struck dozens of targets inside Iran on Sunday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards responded by announcing attacks targeting US military facilities and interests in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman.

Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain, while Kuwait said its air defenses intercepted hostile aerial targets. Jordan's military also reported shooting down four Iranian missiles.