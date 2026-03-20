Trump to get his face on a gold coin as America heads for its 250th birthday on July 4

A 24-karat gold coin will soon have US President Donald Trump's face to commemorate America's 250th birthday on July 4. The final design was finalised by a federal arts commission on Thursday.

The US Commission of Fine Arts, MAGA supporters hand-picked by Trump himself, voted without objection. The US Mint will soon begin the production of the “Trump coins,” whose size and denomination are still under discussion.

In a statement, US Treasurer Brandon Beach said: “As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump.”

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However, according to the Associated Press, this unprecedented move serves as yet another example of Trump and his allies circumventing conventional past presidential practices, and even the law, to get what he wants.

What does the US law say? According to the US federal law, no living president can appear on US currency. But Trump is putting his name and likeness in the historical archive.

The US Mint said that the Treasury secretary has the authority to mint and issue new 24-karat gold coins.

Megan Sullivan, the acting chief of the Office of Design Management at the Mint, presented the coin’s final design at the commission’s March meeting on Thursday and said Trump had approved it.

“It is my understanding that the Secretary of the Treasury presented this design, as well as others, to the president, and these were his selection," Sullivan said.

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The coin will be part of a “very limited production run,” Sullivan said, but the number has not been determined.

About Trump's gold coin According to an AP report, the front of the coin features an image of Trump in a suit and tie, with a stern look on his face. His fists rest on top of what is supposed to be a desk as he leans forward.

Lettering on the top half of the coin spells “LIBERTY” in a slight arc. Directly underneath that are the dates 1776-2026. The words “IN GOD WE TRUST” are at the bottom, with seven stars on one side of the coin and six stars on the other side.

The reverse side depicts a bald eagle mid-flight with “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” on the right side and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” on the left side.

A Semiquincentennial commemorative gold coin design featuring U.S. President Donald Trump, in this undated handout image. U.S. Mint/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

Reacting to the design, Trump's top White House aide, Commissioner Chamberlain Harris, said, “I know it's a very strong and a very tough image of him, and I think it’s fitting to have a current sitting president who’s presiding over the country over the 250th year on a commemorative coin for said year.”

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Size of Trump gold coins The size and denomination of the coin have not yet been decided, Sullivan said. However, considering Trump's fondness for big things, some commissioners reportedly advocated for the largest size coin.

The US Mint is therefore looking at a size that is larger than its 1-ounce (28-gram) gold coin, which is about 1.3 inches (3.3 centimetres) in diameter, Sullivan said.

“I think the larger the better. The largest of that circulation, I think, would be his preference,” Harris said, speaking of Trump.

(With AP inputs)