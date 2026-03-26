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Trump to hold cabinet meeting today amid DHS shutdown pressure and Iran war

The Cabinet forum is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT, with Trump expected to discuss both domestic operational challenges and foreign policy priorities amid the continuing DHS funding deadlock.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published26 Mar 2026, 07:07 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Sanae Takaichi, Japan's prime minister, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Sanae Takaichi, Japan's prime minister, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
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US President Donald Trump will convene a meeting of his Cabinet at the White House on Thursday morning (March 26) as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown enters Day 41, putting pressure on federal agencies and air travel operations.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns over airport security delays, caused by staffing shortages at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) during the DHS funding lapse. Travelers have faced hours-long waits at major US airports, with absentee rates among TSA officers reaching 40–50% at some hubs.

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Earlier this week, Trump deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to assist TSA at airports, aiming to ease long security lines.

Also Read | Trump tells aides he wants speedy end to Iran war

Political deadlock

Both Republicans and Democrats have proposed bills to separate TSA and other non-immigration agencies from the DHS funding measure, but these efforts have been blocked in Congress, prolonging the shutdown. The stalemate is part of broader disputes over immigration enforcement policy and DHS budget allocations.

International context

The Cabinet meeting coincides with ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, as both nations negotiate terms for a potential ceasefire deal in the Middle East.

Also Read | 'Better get serious soon': Trump warns Iran, says negotiators are very different
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