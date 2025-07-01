Trump to host Israeli PM Netanyahu at White House next Monday, aiming for Gaza ceasefire, hostage release & end to war

US President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next Monday, the Associated Press reported citing a US administration official as confirming, as the President intensifies efforts to broker a Gaza ceasefire and secure the release of hostages.

The official, who spoke anonymously because the visit has not been formally announced, said the talks will focus on ending the war in Gaza, Iran’s regional activities, and expanding diplomatic normalisation.

“We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire” Trump has recently signaled a renewed focus on ending the conflict, telling reporters on Friday: “We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire.”

He did not elaborate on the source of his optimism, but White House aides have described a flurry of diplomatic contacts with Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials in recent days.

Heartbreaking images spur US pressure White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday underscored the administration’s urgency: “It’s heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both Israel and Gaza throughout this war, and the president wants to see it end.”

“He wants to save lives.”

Trump echoed the sentiment overnight in a 1 a.m. post on Truth Social, writing: “Make the deal in Gaza. Get the hostages back!!!”

Netanyahu under pressure over hostages The issue of hostages remains a critical sticking point. Israel says Hamas is holding 50 captives, 49 of whom were seized in the October 7, 2023 attack. One other hostage has been in captivity since 2014.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that 27 hostages are believed to have been killed during or after the October attack, including two American citizens, Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.