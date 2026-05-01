Trump to impose 25% tariffs on European Union cars, trucks: ‘Not complying with trade deal’

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on European Union cars and trucks from next week, citing trade deal violations. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump accused the EU of “not complying with the agreed trade deal.”
Donald Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%."
“It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF. Many Automobile and Truck Plants are currently under construction, with over 100 Billion Dollars being invested, A RECORD in the History of Car and Truck Manufacturing. These Plants, staffed with American Workers, will be opening soon,” he said, ending his post with: "There has never been anything like what is happening in America today!”