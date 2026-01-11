Trump to invade Greenland soon? US President orders military to prepare attack plans for the Arctic island, but...

US President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered his special forces commanders to draw up plans for an invasion of Greenland, but has met resistance from senior military figures.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, which cited military sources in the know, Trump has ordered the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to draw up invasion plans for the Arctic island, but the joint chiefs of staff have pushed back against the US President, arguing that such a move would be illegal and would not receive the support of the Congress.

Policy 'hawks' around Trump, led by Stephen Miller, are largely behind this rush to move forward with a Greenland invasion, The Mail reported, saying that some of the president's advisors have become emboldened by the swift success of US military operations in Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro.

The rush by Trump's advisor's to take Greenland is also reportedly to stop Russia or China from making a move, reported the publication.

What we know about Trump's plans for Greenland Citing sources, The Mail reported that generals were trying to “distract” Trump by offering less controversial alternatives, such as attacking Russia's ghost ships that Moscow operates to evade Western sanctions or launching strikes against Iran, where anti-government protests have taken hold.

The concern among senior military leadership is not just with regards to Congress' approval—leaders are reportedly also worried that an attack on Greenland would compromise Washington's relationship with its allies, such as the UK and the European Union, and would lead to an implosion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).