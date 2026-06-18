Trump to Iran: ‘If you don’t honour the agreement, we’re going to bomb the hell out of you’ — Takeaways from G7 remarks

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Wednesday (June 17) while defending his administration’s interim peace agreement, saying Washington would resume military action if Tehran failed to comply with the terms of the deal.

Speaking at the close of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, Trump outlined his rationale for pursuing the agreement, discussed the future of US-Iran relations, commented on Israel and Lebanon, and suggested that the accord could help avert a broader economic crisis.

1. Trump warns Iran of renewed military action

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What warning did Trump give to Iran regarding military action? ⌵ Trump warned that the U.S. would resume military action against Iran if they failed to honor the peace agreement, stating, 'We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement.' 2 Why did Trump emphasize the necessity of the Iran deal at the G7 summit? ⌵ Trump argued that ending the conflict through the Iran deal was crucial to prevent a global economic catastrophe that could arise from a prolonged war in the Middle East. 3 How does Trump compare the risks of the Iran conflict to historical events? ⌵ Trump compared the potential economic fallout from a prolonged Iran conflict to the Great Depression, stating he did not want the U.S. to experience a situation like that caused by Herbert Hoover. 4 What conditions did Trump outline for the Iran peace agreement? ⌵ The agreement is conditional, allowing for a return to military actions should Iran not comply, and it is described as a memorandum of understanding rather than a final agreement. 5 Should Israel be involved in the U.S.-Iran peace negotiations? ⌵ Trump indicated that while Israel is not a direct party to the agreement, the ongoing tensions and military actions involving Israel in Lebanon could complicate the peace process with Iran.

Trump made clear that the agreement remains conditional and that the United States could quickly return to military operations if Iran violates its commitments.

“We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement.”

He added: “If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head.”

Trump repeatedly stressed that the current arrangement is only a memorandum of understanding and not yet a final, binding agreement.

2. Says the deal prevented an economic catastrophe

Defending the decision to negotiate with Tehran, Trump argued that extending the conflict would have caused severe damage to the global economy.

“So the one thing I didn't want to see is, I didn't want to see economic catastrophe. If you kept this going, that could have happened.”

The conflict had already pushed up energy prices, disrupted shipping routes and raised concerns over inflation and food security.

Trump said preventing a wider economic crisis was a major factor behind the agreement.

3. Invokes the Great Depression

Trump compared the risks posed by a prolonged war to the economic collapse that followed the 1929 stock market crash.

“I did not want to be like Herbert Hoover.”

The reference underscored his concern that a prolonged Middle East conflict could trigger major global economic repercussions.

4. Iran deal likely to be signed soon

Trump said the agreement reached with Iran on Sunday could be formally signed within days, though he avoided committing to a specific timeline.

“The deal we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed shortly, tomorrow, maybe the next day.”

He added: “We are going to most likely sign a deal.”

Vice President JD Vance is expected to represent the United States at the signing ceremony.

5. Trump thanks Putin and Xi

Trump acknowledged the roles of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the conflict.

“They stayed neutral.”

He thanked both leaders for not obstructing efforts aimed at reaching an agreement with Iran.

6. Trump gently criticises Netanyahu

Trump also addressed tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over military operations in Lebanon.

“Netanyahu happens to be a good man, gets a little excited sometimes.”

Referring to Israeli strikes against Hezbollah targets, Trump said:

“You can do a little softer touch, Bibi.”

The remarks highlighted continuing differences between Washington and Jerusalem over how aggressively to pursue military action in Lebanon.

7. Says school strike was not intentional

Asked about the deadly February strike on a school in Minab that killed more than 150 people, Trump said the incident remains under investigation.

“Nobody did it on purpose. Mistakes are made, war is nasty.”