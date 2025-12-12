Trump to legalise marijuana? US President seeks to cut restrictions on, reclassify drug, says report

US President Donald Trump is expected to direct agencies to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, similar to some common prescription painkillers, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Sources told the media house that Trump is expected to push the government to dramatically loosen federal restrictions on marijuana, reducing oversight of the plant and its derivatives to the same level as some common prescription painkillers and other drugs.

Trump reportedly discussed the plan with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) in a Wednesday phone call from the Oval Office.

The president is expected to seek to ease access to the drug through an upcoming executive order that directs federal agencies to pursue reclassification, sources said.

Will Trump legalise marijuana? The move would not legalise or decriminalise marijuana, but it would ease barriers to research and boost the bottom lines of legal businesses.

Trump said in August he was “looking at reclassification.” The Biden administration also looked into rescheduling cannabis.

“We’re looking at it. Some people like it, some people hate it,” Trump said this summer. “Some people hate the whole concept of marijuana because it does bad for the children, it does bad for the people that are older than children.”

The president was joined Wednesday by marijuana industry executives, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief Mehmet Oz, sources told the Washington Post.

On the call, Johnson was skeptical of the idea and gave a list of reasons, including several studies and data, to support his position against reclassifying the drug, two of the people said.

Trump then turned the phone over to the executives gathered around his desk, who rebutted Johnson’s arguments, the people said.

Trump ended the call, appearing ready to go ahead with loosening restrictions on marijuana, the people said, though they caution the plans were not finalized and Trump could still change his mind.

A White House official said no final decisions have been made on rescheduling of marijuana.

The Department of Health and Human Services referred questions to the White House. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative from Johnson’s office declined to comment.

Marijuana Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I substance, the same classification as heroin and LSD. Federal regulations consider those drugs to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted use for medical treatment.

Trump would move to classify marijuana as a Schedule III substance, which regulators say carry less potential for abuse and are used for certain medical treatments, but can also create risks of physical or psychological dependence.

Other Schedule III drugs include Tylenol with codeine, as well as certain steroid and hormone treatments.

Democrats and Republicans alike have been interested in reclassifying marijuana, with some politicians citing its potential benefit as a medical treatment and the political popularity of the widely used drug.

Marijuana has become easier than ever to obtain, growing into an industry worth billions of dollars in the United States. Dozens of states and Washington, D.C., have legalized medical marijuana programs, and 24 have approved recreational marijuana.