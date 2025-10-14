Charlie Kirk to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously: What it means and who receives it?

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA and an ally of President Donald Trump, would be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest US civilian honor – posthumously.

Addressing a ceremony at the Pentagon marking the September 11, 2001 attacks, Trump had announced, “I’m pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The date of the ceremony will be announced, and I can only guarantee you one thing, that we will have a very big crowd.”

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people. Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika and his beautiful children, fantastic people,” he continued.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was speaking at an outdoor event at a university in Utah when a single shot was fired from a nearby building, killing him instantly. The shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested days later after his father recognised him in the photos released by the FBI.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony is likely to be held today, October 14 in which the right-wing social activist would be honoured.

What is Presidential Medal of Freedom? The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States. Conferred by the President – in this case, Donald Trump – it recognises individuals for outstanding contributions across fields such as public service, the arts, science, and other areas of national significance.

It was former President Harry S Truman who had issued the first executive order in July 1945 to create a Medal of Freedom to honour civilians who “performed a meritorious act or service which has aided the United States” or one of its allies overseas during wartime, “and for which an award of another United States medal or decoration is considered inappropriate.”

During the Korean War, Truman broadened the medal’s eligibility to cover acts performed during “any period of national emergency.”

In 1955, former President Dwight D Eisenhower called for “awards of merit … whereby we can honor our fellow citizens who make great contribution to the advancement of our civilization.”

In 1963, President John F Kennedy renamed it the “Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

How winner of Presidential Medal of Freedom is selected? According to Congress.Gov, the President can award the medal to “any person recommended to the President for award of the Medal or any person selected by the President upon his own initiative.”

The medal is often presented at an annual White House ceremony.