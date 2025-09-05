Trump to rename Department of Defense the ‘Department of War’, Pete Hegseth to be called 'Secretary of War'

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to sign an executive order on Friday to rename the Department of Defense the "Department of War," a White House official told Reuters on Thursday.

According to a White House fact sheet, the order would authorise Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Defense Department and subordinate officials to use secondary titles such as "Secretary of War," "Department of War," and "Deputy Secretary of War" in official correspondence and public communications,.

Since taking office in January, Trump has set out to rename a range of places and institutions, including the Gulf of Mexico, and to restore the original names of military bases that were changed after racial justice protests.

Department name changes are rare and require congressional approval, but Trump's fellow Republicans hold slim majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives, and the party's congressional leaders have shown little appetite for opposing any of Trump's initiatives.

The 'War Department' The US Department of Defense was called the War Department until 1949, when Congress consolidated the Army, Navy and Air Force in the wake of World War Two, Reuters reported.

The name was chosen in part to signal that in the nuclear age, the US was focused on preventing wars, according to historians.

Changing the name again will be costly and require updating signs and letterheads used not only by officials at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., but also military installations around the world.

An effort by former President Joe Biden to rename nine bases that honored the Confederacy and Confederate leaders was set to cost the Army $39 million. That effort was reversed by Hegseth earlier this year.

The Trump administration's government downsizing team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, has sought to carry out cuts at the Pentagon in a bid to save money.

"Why not put this money toward supporting military families or toward employing diplomats that help prevent conflicts from starting in the first place?" said Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, a military veteran and member of the Senate's Armed Services Committee.

"Because Trump would rather use our military to score political points than to strengthen our national security and support our brave servicemembers and their families - that's why," she told Reuters.

LONG TIME IN THE MAKING Critics have said the planned name change is not only costly, but an unnecessary distraction for the Pentagon.

Hegseth has said that changing the name is "not just about words — it's about the warrior ethos."

This year, one of Trump's closest congressional allies, Republican U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, introduced a bill that would make it easier for a president to reorganize and rename agencies.

"We're just going to do it. I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that ... Defense is too defensive. We want to be defensive, but we want to be offensive too if we have to be," Trump said last month.

Trump also mentioned the possibility of a name change in June, when he suggested that the name was originally changed to be "politically correct."

But for some in the Trump administration, the effort goes back much further.

During Trump's first term, current FBI Director Kash Patel, who was briefly at the Pentagon, had a sign-off on his emails that read: "Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense & the War Department."

"I view it as a tribute to the history and heritage of the Department of Defense," Patel told Reuters in 2021.