Trump to leave G7 summit a day early over Middle East crisis; urges all to ‘evacuate Tehran’ immediately

President Donald Trump is set to return to Washington from the G7 summit in Canada on Monday night to attend to many "important matters," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.



“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on social media. “Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

The President, meanwhile, has requested that the national security council be prepared in the situation room as he returns early from the G7 summit, Fox News host Lawrence Jones said on X.

‘Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran’ Earlier in the day, Trump posted an ominous message calling for the immediate evacuation of the Iranian capital of Tehran while he's in Canada attending the G7 summit.

Trump had said more than once during the day that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. He emphasized that again in his social media post, writing “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

He said Iran should have signed the deal' he told them to sign to prevent what he said was “a shame, and waste of human life," referring to Israel's attack last week.

Trump ended the post with, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!

Meanwhile an US official said on Monday that the President refused to sign a draft statement from Group of Seven leaders calling for de-escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict.

The draft statement, seen by Reuters, also commits to safeguarding market stability, including energy markets, says Iran must never have a nuclear weapon, and that Israel has the right to defend itself.

Canadian and European diplomats said G7 attendees are continuing discussions on the conflict at the summit in Canada, which ends on Tuesday.