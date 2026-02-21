Trump to sign 10% global tariff order following rejection of emergency powers by Supreme Court

President Donald Trump, following the Supreme Court ruling striking down his emergency IEEPA tariffs, announced that he will sign an order to “impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122.”

He clarified, “This will be over and above our normal tariffs already being charged.”

The President added that all existing national security tariffs under Sections 232 and 301 will remain in place.

Tthe new tariffs would be limited to 150 days unless extended legislatively.

Exploring alternative legal avenues Trump emphasized that the Supreme Court “did not overrule tariffs, they merely overruled a particular use of IEEPA tariffs.”

He said he is now pursuing other avenues to impose tariffs, including Section 232, which requires a Commerce Department investigation. “Now I’m going to go in a different direction, probably the direction that I should have gone the first time,” he told reporters.

Complex but powerful alternatives The President acknowledged that these alternative methods involve more bureaucracy than the previous rapid IEEPA tariffs. “Their decision is incorrect. But it doesn’t matter because we have very powerful alternatives,” Trump said.

He called the process “a little bit longer” and added, “My first attempt was to try to make things simple. But they didn’t let us do that.”

Trump also mentioned the Trade Expansion Act and the Tariff Act of 1930 as potential legal bases to continue tariffs in the future, noting that the ruling may not “substantially constrain” his tariff powers.

Treasury confirms continuation of revenue Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking from Dallas, confirmed that the administration will move forward with alternative tariff authorities.

“This Administration will invoke alternative legal authorities to replace the IEEPA tariffs,” he said. “We will be leveraging Section 232 and Section 301 tariff authorities that have been validated through thousands of legal challenges.”