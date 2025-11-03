Trump to skip Supreme Court hearing as world awaits landmark verdict on US tariff policy

US President Donald Trump will not attend the Supreme Court's high-stakes hearing on Wednesday, 5 November, which could determine the legality of his sweeping global tariffs, Reuters reported.

The hearing marks the beginning of what could be the biggest battle yet in Trump's trade war, as the Supreme Court considers whether his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose duties was constitutional.

Various businesses and 12 US states have challenged the tariffs. They argue that Trump overstepped his constitutional authority, noting that the power to levy taxes and tariffs traditionally lies with Congress.

Three lower courts have already ruled against the administration, finding that IEEPA does not explicitly grant the president the power to impose tariffs.

US President Donald Trump confirms he will not attend hearing Donald Trump said Sunday that he would not attend the oral arguments of the case, despite expressing a strong desire to be there. His reason for not attending is to avoid creating a distraction during the hearing.

"I wanted to go so badly," Trump said as he flew back to Washington after a weekend in Florida. “I just don't want to do anything to deflect the importance of that decision. … I don't want to call a lot of attention to me. It's not about me, it's about our country,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Also Read | Trump shifts tone in Asia week, pledges support to allies after tariff threats

Trump has defended the administration's use of tariffs to balance global trade flows, citing years of high duties charged by other countries on US imports. He argued that his tariffs had increased US revenues and driven the stock markets to a series of record highs.

The massive stakes The Supreme Court's ruling carries significant economic and political implications. If the justices agree with the challengers that the tariffs are illegal, then the Trump administration's trade strategy would be upended, including the sweeping global tariffs he first announced in April.

Not only that, the government would also likely have to refund some of the billions of dollars it collected through tariffs. Wells Fargo analysts estimate that around $90 billion worth of import taxes have already been paid, which is roughly half the total tariff collected by the United States this year through September, BBC reported.

After hearing arguments on Wednesday, the Supreme Court will have until June to make a decision, following a rigorous process of arguments and discussions on the case's merits. This will be followed by a vote. However, most are expecting a ruling to come by January.

Trump officials have also warned that the sum of revenue collected in tariffs could swell to $1 trillion if the court takes until June.

What happens next? Weighing its options, the White House said if it loses the case, it will impose levies through alternative legal means, such as a law that allows the president to put tariffs of up to 15% in place for 150 days.

Even then, businesses would get some relief, since those other ways would require steps like issuing formal notices, which take time and deliberation, trade lawyer Ted Murphy of Sidley Austin told BBC.

“This is not just about the money,” he said. “The president has announced tariffs on Sunday that go into effect on Wednesday, without advance notice, without any real process.”