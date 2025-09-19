Trump to visit China in 2026, meet Xi Jinping next month in South Korea as US, China make headway on TikTok deal

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday, September 19, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping made a headway on the TikTok deal and also agreed to meet in person next month at the APEC Summit in South Korea.

In a post on social media, Donald Trump said, “We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal.”

Trump said that the two leaders would meet at the APEC summit in South Korea that begins next month and that he would go to China early next year. He also said Xi would come to America at a later date.

“I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time. The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!” Trump said.

What Xi Jinping said after Trump call In a call with Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he told the US President that the US should avoid restrictive trade measures.

Xinhua reported that Xi told Trump the Chinese government respects the choices of companies as they work to finalize a deal on the sale of ByteDance Ltd.’s U.S. TikTok operations, while also seeking an extension of an existing agreement to roll back certain tariffs and export restrictions.

During the call, Xi Jinping also highlighted how China and the United States were allies who fought side by side during World War II.

“Not long ago, China held a grand commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, during which descendants of members of the American Flying Tigers were invited to the Tiananmen rostrum to watch the military parade. The Chinese people will never forget the valuable support that the United States and other anti-fascist allies provided to China during the war of resistance. On the basis of remembering the fallen and honoring history, we should cherish peace and open up the future,” Xinhua reported.