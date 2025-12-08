Trump to walk out of Ukraine-Russia peace talks over corruption scandal? Here's what US President's eldest son says

Ukraine is reeling from a corruption scandal amid ongoing US-led talks with Russia regarding a ceasefire, and things could get worse for Kyiv with Donald Trump's eldest son suggesting on Sunday that the US President could walk out of the deal.

While Trump Jr. has not played any public, prominent role in Russia-Ukraine talks mediated by the US, his latest comments are likely to come as alarming for the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led administration, especially in wake of the recent scandal that saw Andriy Yermak resign.

What did Donald Trump Jr. say? Speaking at the Doha Forum, Trump Jr. highlighted Ukraine's dubious track record, saying, "It was a far more corrup country than Russia as delegated by the United States government prior to this war."

"But then because of the war, and because he's one of the great marketers of all time, Zelenskyy became a borderline deity, especially to the Left, where we could do no wrong. He was beyond reproach," Trump Jr. said.

"...Years of corruption, years of graft and theft on a world stage that everyone in this room knew was happening was totally absolved... It's ridiculous," the US President's eldest son went on to say before dropping the bombshell.

Asked whether he had a "hunch" about the US President walking away from ongoing talks because of the corruption scandal, Trump Jr. flatly said, "I think he may."

"What's good about my father, what's unique about my father is you don't know what he's going to do... And so that forces everyone to actually deal in an intellectually honest capacity, which has not happened in far too long," added Trump Jr.