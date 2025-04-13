Trump tribute at UFC 314? Dominick Reyes’ post-win ‘golf swing’ for POTUS sparks buzz | Watch video

Dominick Reyes celebrated his UFC 314 win by paying homage to Donald Trump with a tribute to his signature golf swing.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published13 Apr 2025, 08:32 AM IST
UFC 314: After winning his UFC Fight, Dominick Reyes paid tribute to Donald Trump, with the US President's iconic golf swing. The fighter's ‘heartwarming’ tribute has already won over netizens.

Multiple videos of the moment are now doing the rounds on social media, with social media users terming the moment an ‘epic’ one.

Watch Reyes' golf-swing:

The crowd roared with chants of “USA, USA” after Dominick Reyes knocked out Nikita Krylov. He won the match, and definitely finished it off in style by performing Donald Trump's iconic golf swing.

Reyes then climbed the cage and saluted Donald Trump.

Reyes, also known as ‘The Devastator,’ delivered a first-round knockout against Krylov in the light heavyweight main card opener at UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes. The victory marks his third consecutive finish.

‘I’m just so grateful…' Dominick Reyes about UFC 314

In a post-fight interview with UFC.com, Dominick Reyes was full of gratitude, as he reflected on his journey.

“I’m just so grateful, man,” he said. “To come back from where I was, to keep pushing—it’s all about faith and will. Tonight was about showing I’m not just back, I’m better.” Speaking about his knockout win, he added, “I felt the shot land clean. I knew it was over. This is what I’ve been working for," Reyes told UFC.

First Published:13 Apr 2025, 08:32 AM IST
