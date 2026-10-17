Trump trip, 14-min briefing & bar exam admission: Inside Katie Zacharia’s 5 days as Press Secretary before being fired

Katie Zacharia's brief stint as White House press secretary ended just five days after she took charge, with Reuters on Friday, citing two officials, that she had been fired. Her departure followed a rocky first appearance before reporters, questions over her legal credentials and mounting scrutiny of her professional background.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had advised her to reconsider the job, bringing an abrupt end to her tenure as the administration's chief spokesperson.

Her departure came less than a week after Trump announced her appointment on October 9. Zacharia, who previously worked as a communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group and briefly served as a spokesperson at the Department of Homeland Security, was selected to succeed Karoline Leavitt. Her first official day in the role was Monday, October 12.

“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honour to work for him,” Zacharia posted on X.

October 13: A 14-minute briefing and an awkward exchange Zacharia held her first and only White House press briefing on Tuesday, October 13. The appearance lasted approximately 14 minutes, during which she took questions from just three journalists, representing Breitbart, Fox News and the Daily Mail. Her delivery attracted criticism, with reports describing her as nervous and appearing heavily reliant on her notes.

During the briefing, she stumbled over some remarks and briefly referred to her husband as "my president" before correcting herself. She also spoke about the administration's achievements, including employment, border security and energy production.

Zacharia travels with Trump The same day, Zacharia accompanied Trump as he travelled to Alaska. As reporters questioned her legal qualifications on the White House South Lawn, Trump turned towards her and asked which state she had passed the bar examination in. Her response, "When I moved to China," triggered further questions about whether she was licensed to practise law in the United States.

October 14-15: Bar exam questions intensify The scrutiny over Zacharia's legal background intensified after reports emerged that she had not obtained a licence to practise law in the US. She graduated from Pepperdine University's law school in 2011 and had taken the California bar examination that year, but did not pass it. Reports also found no record of her being licensed in other US states where she had lived.

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Zacharia later told The New York Times that she had misheard the question during the exchange with reporters, saying, "That's all I could hear over the sound of Marine One." She maintained that she had worked in international transactional law after moving to China with her husband.

On Thursday, October 15, she acknowledged during an interview with conservative commentator Sean Hannity that she had not passed the bar examination. She explained that she had been preparing for the California test before plans to move to China for her husband's work changed her circumstances. She also defended how she had described her professional background.

"I was very careful how I executed this. I never came across as someone who was an attorney at law," Zacharia said in an interview with conservative commentator Jack Posobiec, reported CBS News.

She also sought to explain her short first briefing, saying she had limited time to prepare. In an interview, she said she had been in the job for less than eight hours when she received her briefing book on Tuesday morning.

October 16: Trump advises her to reconsider Zacharia's tenure came to an end on Friday, October 16, after Trump publicly indicated that he had advised her to step away from the position. Speaking to reporters before leaving for a rally in Georgia, the president said he had questioned whether she needed the job and suggested that she reconsider it.

"I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy. “Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider,” Trump stated. He also said she had been treated harshly by the media and wanted her to have a good life.