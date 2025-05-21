Trump unveils $175 bn plans for 'Golden Dome'; says ‘Star Wars’ like space weapon system to be ready in three years

President Donald Trump on Tuesday promised that a “Golden Dome” missile-defense program — a multilayered, $175 billion system that will put US weapons in space - would be “fully operational” by the end of his term.

Trump, while speaking at the Oval office, said he expects the system to be “fully operational before the end of my term," which ends in 2029, and have the capability of intercepting missiles “even if they are launched from space.”

“We will truly be completing the job President Reagan started 40 years ago,” Trump said and called the technology “about as close to perfect as you can have.” However, some of the technology remains unproven.

Ronald Reagan’s during his term started exploring the opportunity of a space-based missile defense system, widely known as “Star Wars.”

Trump, seated next to a poster showing the continental U.S. painted gold and with artistic depictions of missile interceptions, also announced that Gen. Michael Guetlein, who currently serves as the vice chief of space operations, will be responsible for overseeing Golden Dome's progress.

Congress is seeking $25 billion to begin work on the system and Trump said it could cost $175 billion overall.

All about the Golden Dome missile-defense program:

The Golden Dome is designed to incorporate both ground- and space-based systems capable of countering missiles at all four critical phases of a potential attack: pre-launch detection and neutralisation, interception during the initial launch phase, midcourse disruption while in flight, and final-stage interception as the missile approaches its target.

For the last several months, Pentagon planners have been developing options — which the US official described as medium, high and “extra high” choices, based on their cost — that include space-based interceptors. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to detail plans that have not been made public.

The difference in the three versions is largely based on how many satellites and sensors — and for the first time, space-based interceptors — would be purchased.