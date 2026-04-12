Trump unveils first UFC Freedom 250 poster, attends UFC 327 with Marco Rubio, Sergio Gor, Dana White

US President Donald Trump on Saturday local time unveiled the official poster for UFC Freedom 250, before proceeding to attend UFC 327 in Miami.

Initially teased by Trump in July last year, the event, meant to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, was confirmed by UFC chief Dana White in August.

Early speculation had suggested that the event would take place in July, commemorating with the US independence day.

However, UFC Freedom 250 will take place a little less than a month before July 4 — on June 14.

UFC Freedom 250 poster and details The first poster of UFC Freedom 250 released by Trump shows the headliner lightweight title contestants Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, as well as the interim heavyweight title contestants Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, with the White House in the background.

The caption on the poster reads — “The most historic sporting event of all time.”

The full UFC Freedom 250 fight card includes:

Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane

Sean O'Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi

Michael Chandler vs Mauricio Ruffy

Kyle Daukaus vs Bo Nickal

Steve Garcia vs Diego Lopes

View full Image View full Image UFC Freedom 250 poster unveiled by Trump. ( Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump )

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Trump attends UFC 327 Shortly after sharing the UFC Freedom 250 poster on his Truth Social platform, Trump was spotted at UFC 327 in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

Trump, accompanied by several family members and UFC chief Dana White, entered the Kaseya Center shortly after 9 pm local time and was seen greeting attendees on the floor, as well as podcaster and supporter Joe Rogan.

Secetary of State was waiting for Trump at his seat, while the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, was also in proximity to the US President.

The US President was at the event to watch the local heavyweight contest between Carlos Ulberg and Jiri Prochazka.

With former champion Alex Pereira vacating the belt to challenge for the interim heavyweight title at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, Ulberg (14-1-0) earned his spot across Procházka (32-5-1) in the main event of Saturday’s card.