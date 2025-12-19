Trump unveils ‘Freedom 250’ plan with parades, UFC fight and massive July 4 events for America’s 250th anniversary

President Donald Trump has announced an expansive slate of events to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026, unveiling a nationwide celebration under a new organisation called Freedom 250. The initiative aims to coordinate federal, state, corporate and civic efforts to commemorate the milestone year.

“We will renew the patriotism, pride and pioneering spirit of America and lay the groundwork for the next 250 years of independence and freedom,” Trump said in a video recorded in the Oval Office and released on Thursday (December 18).

Freedom 250 to oversee celebrations Trump said Freedom 250, a national, non-partisan organisation, will oversee the festivities. Former under secretary of state and businessman Keith Krach will serve as its chief executive.

“2026 will mark a celebration of America unlike anything we have ever done,” Krach said, adding that the goal is to execute Trump’s vision for a historic nationwide celebration.

Washington Monument lights kick off anniversary year The celebrations will begin on New Year’s Eve, when the Washington Monument will be illuminated to signal the start of the anniversary year. The monument will remain lit nightly through January 5, 2026.

National Prayer Event on the Mall A National Prayer Event is planned for next spring on the National Mall. Trump said the event would “rededicate the nation as One Nation Under God,” emphasising that the phrase would remain unchanged.

Memorial Day ‘Spirit of America’ parade On Memorial Day, Freedom 250 plans to host a Spirit of America parade in Washington, D.C., honouring fallen US service members as part of the anniversary observances.

UFC fight at the White House One of the most unconventional events announced is a UFC fight hosted at the White House on June 14 — Flag Day and Trump’s 80th birthday. Trump said the event would feature top fighters from around the world and would be hosted by UFC CEO Dana White.

“It’ll be the greatest champion fighters in the world, all fighting that same night,” Trump said.

Great American State Fair on National Mall From June 25 to July 10, the National Mall will host a Great American State Fair, featuring pavilions representing all 50 states.

“You’ll never see anything like it again,” Trump said, describing the fair as a centrepiece of the July 4 celebrations.

Fourth of July ‘Salute to America’ Independence Day will serve as the capstone of the anniversary year. Trump said the July 4 events will include a “major” presidential address, a large-scale military flyover and what Freedom 250 claims will be the largest fireworks display in the world.

‘Patriot Games’ for high school athletes The plans also include the Patriot Games, a four-day athletic competition featuring high school athletes. Trump said the event would bring “one young man and one young woman from each state and territory” to Washington, D.C.

“But I promise there will be no men playing in women’s sports,” he added.

New monuments and legacy projects Trump also highlighted plans to build a new triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery and to develop a statue garden celebrating “American heroes.” Construction on the arch is expected to begin in the near future.

More events to come Trump said additional events would be announced as the anniversary year approaches. Alongside Freedom 250, other commemorations are being organised by the bipartisan America250 commission and institutions such as the Smithsonian.