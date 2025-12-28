Trump urges DOJ to ‘embarrass’ Democrats named in Epstein files

US President Donald Trump has called on the Justice Department to publicly release the names of Democrats linked to Jeffrey Epstein, saying the disclosures should be used to “embarrass them,” as the government continues releasing records tied to the disgraced financier.

Trump signed legislation on November 19 mandating the release of federal records related to Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The law required the documents to be made public within 30 days.

Millions of Epstein documents under review The Justice Department began releasing Epstein-related records on December 19, publishing hundreds of thousands of pages so far. However, officials said millions more documents remain under review.

On December 24, the department said the FBI and federal prosecutors had identified more than one million additional Epstein-related documents, warning that it would take weeks to process them before public release.

The slow pace has prompted some lawmakers to accuse the Trump administration of violating the disclosure law.

Trump lashes out on Truth Social Reacting to the update, Trump posted an angry message on Truth Social on December 27, accusing Democrats of using the Epstein case as a political distraction.

“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax,” Trump wrote.

“The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country!”

He also accused Democrats of trying to divert attention from what he called Republican achievements.

“The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein — Just another Witch Hunt!!!”

Christmas message targets ‘sleazebags’ In an earlier Truth Social post over Christmas, Trump used even harsher language, targeting Epstein’s former associates.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties,” Trump wrote.

“When their names get brought out… and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do.”

Trump, Clinton mentioned in released files Epstein, a wealthy and well-connected financier, socialized with numerous powerful figures across politics, business and entertainment. He had a long-standing friendship with Trump before the two later fell out.

Many of the documents released so far are heavily redacted.

Authorities have not accused Trump or Clinton of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.