Trump urges foreign firms to train American workers, says ‘will do even better than them at their game’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged foreign companies to not only invest in the United States but also bring in skilled experts to help train American workers in producing complex, high-tech products.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump highlighted the importance of relearning advanced manufacturing techniques, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors, shipbuilding, and high-tech machinery, by gaining knowledge directly from foreign firms making substantial investments in the country.

"When Foreign Companies who are building extremely complex products, machines, and various other “things,” come into the United States with massive Investments, I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products, as they phase out of our Country, and back into their land," Trump said.

The US President argued that this type of knowledge transfer is essential to ensuring the long-term benefits of foreign investment and to restoring American industrial strength.

“If we didn't do this, all of that massive Investment will never come in the first place -- Chips, Semiconductors, Computers, Ships, Trains, and so many other products that we have to learn from others how to make, or, in many cases, relearn, because we used to be great at it, but not anymore,” he added.

Citing shipbuilding as a key example, Trump said the US had once built a ship a day but now “barely builds a ship a year.”

He argued that allowing expert workers from abroad to help rebuild American know-how temporarily would lead to long-term independence and even excellence.

“I don't want to frighten off or disincentivise Investment into America by outside Countries or Companies. We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, and do even better than them at their own “game,” sometime into the not too distant future!” his post read.

The remark comes as the United States pushes to boost its domestic manufacturing sector and calls for manufacturers to invest in the US amid the global economic concerns due to the tariffs imposed by Washington on certain countries.

Earlier this month, Trump stated that certain companies are choosing to build their products in the US to avoid these tariffs and benefit from its protective policies, pointing towards the companies, especially car manufacturers, from China, Mexico, and Canada.

