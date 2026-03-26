Trump urges GOP to end filibuster amid DHS shutdown, TSA staffing crisis, targets Chuck Schumer

US President Donald Trump has urged Senate Republicans to change chamber rules to bypass Democrats and secure funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as the partial government shutdown continues to disrupt airport operations nationwide.

In a strongly worded message on social media, Trump pressed lawmakers to eliminate the Senate filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to advance legislation.

“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again,” Trump wrote.

The President has grown increasingly frustrated with Republicans for failing to push through his legislative priorities, including DHS funding and a controversial voter ID bill.

“When is ‘enough, enough’ for our Republican Senators… something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one,” he added.

Sharp attack on Democrats Trump also targeted Senate Democratic leadership, singling out Chuck Schumer in his remarks.

“"Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not!!!,” Trump said.

The comments come as partisan tensions escalate over immigration policy and DHS funding.

GOP resistance remains Despite Trump’s push, Republican leaders have indicated little appetite for changing Senate rules.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has repeatedly warned that the party lacks sufficient votes to weaken or eliminate the filibuster, making such a move unlikely in the near term.

DHS shutdown and airport chaos The funding impasse has left DHS agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), without pay for weeks, worsening staffing shortages and causing major airport delays.

Air travel disruptions at key hubs have intensified political pressure, with long security lines and reduced staffing raising concerns about broader economic fallout amid rising energy prices linked to the Iran conflict.

Immigration dispute at core Democrats have blocked DHS funding in an effort to secure changes to immigration enforcement following the killings of two US citizens earlier this year. Their demands include requiring agents to obtain warrants before entering homes and restricting the use of masks during operations.