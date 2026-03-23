Trump urges ICE agents to avoid masks during airport deployment amid shutdown standoff

US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 23) said he would “greatly appreciate” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers not wearing face coverings while assisting at US airports during the ongoing disruption.

“I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for… hardened criminals,” Trump wrote, adding: “I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports.”

He reiterated that masks remain appropriate during enforcement operations but not during airport support duties.

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Officers have been spotted at key hubs including:

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-Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

-Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

-George Bush Intercontinental Airport

-William P. Hobby Airport

Their role is limited to supporting tasks such as checking IDs and guarding exit lanes.

Shutdown triggers staffing crisis The deployment follows a prolonged funding lapse at the US Department of Homeland Security, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers unpaid.

The crisis has severely impacted TSA operations:

-Increased absenteeism and resignations

-Closure of some security checkpoints

-Long and unpredictable wait times for passengers

Also Read | Trump holds DHS funding hostage over voter ID Bill as TSA workers go unpaid

Unions warn of security risks Labour unions, including the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, criticised the move, warning ICE officers cannot replace trained TSA personnel.

“This latest threat of ICE invasion at the airports is another distraction,” the unions said, adding that immigration enforcement presence could “distract them from ensuring airport security.”

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They also raised concerns that questioning passengers about immigration status could escalate tensions and slow operations further.

Political standoff deepens crisis The shutdown, which began in February, stems from disagreements in Congress over immigration enforcement funding.

Trump has blamed Democrats for the disruption, linking airport chaos to what he described as their policies, while Democrats continue to push for reforms, including:

-Warrant requirements for ICE operations

-Removal of masks and clearer identification for officers