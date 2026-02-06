Trump urges Republicans to support SAVE America Act to fix 'rigged, stolen' elections—What does the bill propose?

Calling the US elections “rigged, stolen”, President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the United States' electoral system.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that US elections are “rigged, stolen, and a laughingstock all over the world.”

See the post here: “America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer. I am asking all Republicans to fight for the following: SAVE AMERICA ACT!

Advertisement

1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER ID (IDENTIFICATION!).

2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP TO REGISTER FOR VOTING.

3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!)."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told Fox News, “Look at the polling – in every demographic group, this polls over 70% because Americans recognize the sanctity of the vote is at risk.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Justice Department struggles under weight of immigration crackdown

Speaking on Trump's support for the ‘SAVE America Act’, Scalise said, “Yes, it's going to come up next week. You're going to see it next week. We got President Trump delivering a State of the Union. But before that, we're going to have a vote on the House floor on Chip Roy's SAVE America Act.”

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which she said would ensure compliance with federal election law by removing non-citizens from voter rolls and requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship for registration, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Leavitt also reiterated that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence held statutory responsibility for counterintelligence matters related to election security.

What is SAVE America Act? According to a report by Bipartisan Policy Center, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act requires voters to submit documentary proof of citizenship when registering.

While both parties agree that federal elections should allow all eligible citizens, and only eligible citizens, to register and vote, cases of non-citizen registration are uncommon.

Also Read | Judge Declines to Pause Minnesota Immigration Agent Surge

In practice, the SAVE Act adds a new documentation requirement to a rule that has long been in place: the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 already expressly bars noncitizens from voting in federal elections, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Advertisement

The SAVE Act seeks to enforce this by amending the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require prospective voters to submit proof of US citizenship at the time of registration for federal elections, according to the report.

Opposing Trump’s push for Republicans to advance the SAVE Act, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that Democrats in the Senate will vote against any legislation that includes the measure.