Trump ‘very big announcement’ tonight. What will he say in his address to the nation?

US President Donald Trump is set to deliver a primetime address to the nation on Thursday night, with reports saying the speech will focus on newly declassified intelligence related to US elections, alleged vulnerabilities in voting machines, including the escalating conflict with Iran.

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The nationally televised address is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT Friday, 6:30 am IST Friday).

Focus on elections and voting machines According to a Trump administration official cited by Reuters, Trump will discuss newly declassified intelligence tied to investigations into US elections and what the administration describes as vulnerabilities in voting machines that could allow foreign cyber intrusions.

The official said the President would also address what the White House views as flaws in election systems and efforts to strengthen election security.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Trump confirmed elections would be a central theme of his address.

"It will concern that subject," Trump said when asked whether he would discuss election machine integrity.

He later described the announcement as one of the biggest of his presidency.

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"What we're going to be talking about Thursday is—it doesn't get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don't have a country."

"We'll be discussing other things too, but it's going to be a very big announcement."

Expected to revisit 2020 election claims The speech is widely expected to revisit Trump's long-running claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by widespread fraud and voting irregularities.

Trump has repeatedly maintained that he defeated Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 despite ballot audits and investigations finding no evidence of fraud capable of changing the election outcome.

New intelligence expected Administration officials said Trump plans to unveil newly declassified intelligence related to the 2020 election.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the White House has also formed a task force to investigate aspects of the 2020 vote.

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Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reportedly produced a separate report identifying vulnerabilities in voting machines and recommending additional safeguards, including software updates. However, the White House has not yet released that report publicly.

Iran expected to feature prominently Trump is also expected to address the rapidly escalating military conflict with Iran.

The speech comes as US forces have intensified strikes against Iranian military targets amid Tehran's attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US allies in the region, while Trump has warned of broader military action unless Tehran returns to negotiations.

His address follows several days of escalating exchanges that have heightened concerns about a wider regional conflict and disruptions to global energy supplies.

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Political backdrop ahead of midterms Trump's remarks also come months before the US midterm elections, with Republicans seeking to retain control of Congress.

The President has repeatedly alleged that Democrats are attempting to manipulate future elections and has urged Republicans to pass stricter federal voting laws.

Democrats have rejected those claims, accusing Trump of undermining confidence in the electoral process.

White House keeps details under wraps Since announcing the address on Monday, the White House has revealed few specifics about Trump's remarks, fueling speculation over what additional announcements he may make.

While election security and Iran are expected to dominate the speech, Trump has repeatedly hinted that the address will include other unspecified topics.