Trump ‘very disappointed’ with Putin, asserts US military strength amid talks on China-Russia axis

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (September 2) that he is "very disappointed" in Russian President Vladimir Putin and hinted that his administration is planning measures aimed at reducing deaths in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Speaking on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, Trump stated, “I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live.”

Ukraine security and territorial talks Trump, who recently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European and NATO leaders at the White House, said Washington would help guarantee Ukraine’s security in any negotiated settlement. He also reiterated that “land-swapping” and territorial adjustments would be central to any peace deal, despite Ukraine’s opposition to recognising any territory as Russian.

Trilateral meeting prospects Trump expects a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin before a possible trilateral summit including himself. Zelensky has claimed that Russia is obstructing efforts to hold the meeting, while Moscow says the agenda has yet to be finalised.

Sanctions and US military assurance The President renewed his threat to impose additional sanctions on Russia if progress toward a peaceful settlement stalls. Addressing concerns about a potential China-Russia axis against the US, Trump said, “I am not concerned at all. We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me.”

Diplomatic context The comments come after Russian President Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping, who referred to Putin as his “old friend.” Xi and Putin also held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose purchases of Russian oil have drawn criticism from Trump.