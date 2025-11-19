Trump vs ABC: US President says network’s licenses be ‘taken away’ after Epstein scandal question

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (November 18) threatened that broadcasting licenses used by affiliates of Walt Disney-owned ABC should be “taken away” after he clashed with a reporter from the network during an Oval Office event with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The confrontation occurred when an ABC News reporter asked Trump about the political fallout surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The question appeared to irritate the President, who dismissed it as inappropriate for the moment and sharply rebuked the network.

“Licenses be taken away” Following the exchange, Trump told reporters that ABC and its affiliates should face consequences for what he described as unfair and hostile coverage. “They should have their licenses taken away,” Trump said, claiming the network had crossed a line with its questioning.

The President did not specify what legal grounds he believed would permit the government to revoke broadcast licenses — a process that is controlled by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and requires evidence of serious violations, not disagreement with editorial content.

