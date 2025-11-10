Trump threatens to sue BBC over edited Jan 6 speech in Panorama documentary controversy

US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion, alleging that a Panorama documentary used “malicious, disparaging” edits of a speech he delivered on January 6, 2021.

The threat was issued through a formal legal notice sent to the British broadcaster, escalating a row already at the centre of a broader debate on media standards and political representation.

What Does Trump's Legal Notice Claim? The legal warning, sent by Donald Trump’s lawyer Alejandro Brito, accuses the BBC of altering the meaning of the address Trump gave on the day of the US Capitol riot, implying an explicit call for violence, according to The New York Times.

Brito wrote that the documentary contained “malicious, disparaging” edits and demanded a full retraction, a public apology, and financial compensation for what he described as reputational harm.

The letter stated:

“President Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce his legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for no less than $1,000,000,000 (One Billion Dollars) in damages.”

It added:

“The BBC is on notice. PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.”

How Has the BBC Responded? The BBC acknowledged on its website that it had received the legal notice, stating it would “respond in due course.” The Panorama documentary at the centre of the row — Trump: A Second Chance? — was broadcast ahead of last year’s presidential election and has since been removed from the BBC’s online platforms.

What Did the BBC’s Internal Review Find? In a separate communication on Monday, BBC Chair Samir Shah noted that concerns about the edited clip had already been reviewed internally by the broadcaster’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee in both January and May. Feedback had been shared with the Panorama production team as part of a wider assessment of election coverage.

“With hindsight, it would have been better to take more formal action,” Shah wrote.

“We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action. The BBC would like to apologise for that error of judgment.”