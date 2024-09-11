Trump vs Harris debate: US VP blasts ex-US president for post-Covid ‘mess’, says Trump ‘sold-out’ America on China

Trump vs Harris debate: Kamala Harris criticised Donald Trump for the economic mess due to his government's policy after COVID pandemic, and blamed him for selling out America on China

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US Presidential Debate 2024 LIVE Updates: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US Presidential Debate 2024 LIVE Updates: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.(AP)

In the first (and only) televised debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the former accused the ex-US president of “selling out” the country on China. During the ABC News presidential debate, US Vice President Kamala Harris blamed Trump for high unemployment rates during COVID pandemic. She also held him responsible for policies favouring China over America's interest.

Trump vs Harris LIVE Updates

The face-off between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump could have a significant impact on the upcoming US Presidential Elections set to take place on November 5.

“A policy about China should be in making sure the United States of America wins the competition for the 21st century, which means focusing on the details of what that requires, focusing on relationships with our allies, focusing on investing in American-based technology so that we win the race on AI, on quantum computing, focusing on what we need to do to support America’s workforce,” said Kamala Harris in the debate.

Also Read | Trump says Harris copied Joe Biden’s plan: ‘She doesn’t have a plan’

Kamala Harris lambasts Donald Trump over post-Covid economic slump

Kamala Harris also sharply criticised Trump for leaving the country in an economically miserable state after the Covid-19 pandemic. She also mentioned the US Capitol attack in 2021 and blamed Trump for the attack.

Also Read | Harris-Trump debate: ‘Look, we’ve had a terrible economy, because..,’ says Trump

“What we have done is clean up Donald Trump’s mess,” Harris said. She opened her answer by saying she expects voters to hear “a bunch of lies, grievances and name calling” from her GOP opponent during their 90-minute debate.

Also Read | US news: Trump campaign accuses Ohio immigrants of ‘abducting and eating pets’

In his rebuttal, Donald Trump denied Harris's remarks of economic instability in the country and claimed that the US Stock market reached to a new high during his tenure as US President despite COVID pandemic. He also highlighted the record production of masks, sanitisers, and other medicines in the US during the pandemic.

Additionally, Trump targetted Harris for abandoning some of her past liberal positions and said, “She’s going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat.”

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Trump vs Harris debate: US VP blasts ex-US president for post-Covid 'mess', says Trump 'sold-out' America on China

